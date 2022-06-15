KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation into who is responsible for shooting a Knoxville man while he was out riding a skateboard is continuing.

Malcolm Massey IV’s father gave him the Onewheel, a motorized, self-balancing skateboard, for his birthday. He never thought he would be shot while riding it.

“Oh, it was the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Massey IV said. “It was so bad that it distorted my vision. The pain was so bad. I think my body was trying to pass out from the pain but I had to just fight through it.”

A bullet went straight through the 22-year-old’s legs and groin.

“They (medical professionals) said it shouldn’t affect anything. It should heal up,” he said.

“That’s great news,” Wes Cooper said.

“Yeah, for sure, it didn’t hit a bone,” Massey IV responded.

According to Knoxville police, Massey IV was shot on Old Weisgarber Road around 2:00 a.m. on May 26.

“The best time for us to ride them right now is when nobody is out and around.” Malcolm Massey III said. “Cars, pedestrians so it was for his birthday on the 19th of May and we’re just getting acclimated on them so we just didn’t feel safe riding on them when other people are around.”

The father and son say they saw somebody driving a car strangely in the area they were riding in before five shots rang out.

“Whenever I was passing them, they jumped out,” Massey IV said. “They said get off the board and stuff and I peppered sprayed them really quick in the eyes trying to get away. “

His dad recalled, “The guy on the passenger side was probably a 16, 17-year-old. The driver was an older gentleman. He had a darker, deeper voice. He was more in control of the situation. The driver, he took the mace to the face.”

Both of the men who got out of the car were also wearing bandanas around their faces according to Massey III.

“I already had my hand on my pepper spray and my firearm was in my pocket,” Massey IV said. “And I had my hand on my pepper spray and I was moving. That is what I had right there available. By the time I was able to get to it I had already been shot and at that point, I was just trying to get away.”

Massey rode his board about a quarter of a mile to his dad while gushing blood. He said his shoes were so wet from the blood he thought he had been in a swimming pool.

Police took all that was on Massey IV in for evidence. The elder Massey returned to the scene of the crime to pick up more evidence shortly after his son was taken to the hospital.

“There’s a lot of evidence they left. I can’t talk about it but there’s a lot of evidence police have so we feel pretty confident,” he said.

The men say the two males responsible for the shooting were in a dark brown, early to mid-2000s Buick Regal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165 or texting **TIPS.