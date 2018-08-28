Knoxville man says 'no smoking in public housing law' is helping him quit Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Ronald Buckett has been smoking since he was only 8 years old.

"I quit for a year one time and I've quit for eight months one time and started back for some reason, I don't know," said Buckett.

In 2016, the US Housing and Urban Development mandated that all public housing be smoke free by August 1, 2018. Since then, the the 62-year-old smokes on the sidewalk outside of Love Towers instead.

"I smoke two or three, maybe four, while I'm here, then I'll go in for about four or five hours, then come out and smoke again," said Buckett. "But, I am actually smoking less."

Previous story: All KCDC housing communities go smoke-free

Buckett says when he moved into the Love Towers five months ago, the smell of smoke inside the building was overwhelming.

"It was real strong," said Buckett. "I thought, 'ell, anybody that walks out of their apartment is going to smelling second hand smoke, so, I think it's probably is a good thing. It's going to be hard and rough on us, but I think it's the right thing to do."

Buckett says he knew when he moved into the Love Towers, this new law would be going into effect and he moved in hoping it would help him quit.

"It's because of my health," said Buckett. "It's not good for me. I don't breathe as good, and it just tears me up, plus it's expensive. And so, it's just a bad habit I would like to get out of and I hope I can."

Buckett says he hopes to have completely quit by this winter, but if not, he hopes the cold weather will keep him from going outside to smoke.

