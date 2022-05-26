KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being found guilty of raping his co-worker, David Lyndell Cochran, 49, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

During the trial in April, two Knox County assistant district attorneys said that on August 25, 2019, the staff at Pero’s restaurant were given access to the bar for a closing celebration. The victim, who was a server, became extremely intoxicated, vomiting and passing out at the restaurant during the celebration.

Cochran, who was a cook, offered to take the victim home. However, instead of taking her home, Cochran took her to the Super 8 Motel off Emory Road and raped her according to the DA’s Office.

The following day, the victim did not know what happened but felt pain and discomfort. Knox County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, which included sending the victim to the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee for a sexual assault examination. This is what the DA’s Office says revealed Cochran’s DNA.

“This offender preyed upon a young woman when she was most vulnerable, but he has been held accountable thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case,” said District Attorney General Charme Allen.