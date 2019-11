Photo Credit: Jordan Brown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Just after one Sunday afternoon Knoxville Police and first responders were called to a home at 8211 Andersonville Pike after a young man shot himself in the leg.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Jordan Brown spoke with police and confirm the man shot himself. The young man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries but is expected to be okay.

No word on how the man shot himself or if anyone else was home at the time.