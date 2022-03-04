KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Man Show won’t only have entertainment, exhibits and products this year. The show for all things man also features a job fair.

The Knoxville Man Show will be open from 2-7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

According to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January is 3.5%, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the revised December 2021 rate.

This is the lowest the state’s unemployment rate has been since November 2019.

2022 Knoxville Man Show itinerary

Friday, March 4

2 p.m. — Show opens

2:30 p.m. — Daniel Crane performs on main stage

3 p.m. — Jake Smith performs

4 p.m. — Craven Wings hosts last semifinal of hot wing eating contest

4:15 p.m. — Tom Boyd of Ancient Lore Village spaeks on main stage

4:30 p.m. — Frank Murphy & Kathryn Frady speak on main stage

5 p.m. — Daniel Crane performs on main stage

5:30 p.m. — The Muse speaks on main stage

6 p.m. — Here Comes Bobby performs on main stage

7 p.m. — Show closes

Saturday, March 5

9 a.m. — Show opens

9:30 p.m. — WATE’s Bo Williams and Ken Weathers speak on main stage

10 a.m. — X Hunger’s Derrick Furlow Jr. speaks on main stage

10:30 a.m. — Real Knoxville Radio with Chris Lamb speaks on main stage

11 a.m. — Knoxville Dream Center speaks on main stage

11:15 a.m. — STATCARE speaks on main stage

11:30 — Chris Morel performs

12:15 p.m. — Real Knoxville Radio’s Chris Lamb interviews Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on stage

12:30 p.m. — Chuck Ward of Cotton Eyed Joe speaks on main stage

1 p.m. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs speaks on main stage

1:30 p.m. — Tennessee Vols tight end Jacob Warren speaks on main stage

1:45 p.m. — Barry Linson, pushup world record holder, speaks on main stage

2 p.m. — Craven Wings hot wing eating contest final

final 2:30 p.m. — TUNE UP Best Beard Contest on main stage

3 p.m. — Michael Cover performs on stage

4 p.m. — Show closes