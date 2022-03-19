KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colin Thomas lived in Ukraine for 12 years. Although he has many memories, at the forefront of his mind currently is the war that’s happening and the friends he left behind. Many that are still in Ukraine and sharing their experience with him.



“It’s definitely always on your mind, and if there’s ever a time that it wasn’t on your mind, you would want it to be,” Thomas said.



Thomas has shared photos on Facebook that he’s received, showing the conditions so many Ukrainians are dealing with.

“It’s difficult to allow yourself to enjoy yourself when people you know are not,” he said.



One of the people Thomas is receiving updates from is named Liza. She has tracked her journey since the bombings began. She described the experience of her 7-year-old son, telling Thomas this has changed her son’s life.



“After hearing explosions for four or five days in the capital, the 7-year-old boy reacts negatively to any loud noises or at least has, and according to them of course, that’s sad to see,” Thomas said.

Liza shared this statement with Thomas:

“People do not realize, they will not realize until the war knocks on their doors and God forbid that they will spend the nights in the corridor or shelters and will sleep for two hours a day, because at any moment you need to jump on your feet, keeping all you had in one backpack, and your dear ones beside you because nothing matters anymore”

They are all hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Liza said their shoes are always next to the door, in case they need to evacuate. Other Ukrainians have also shared their insights with Thomas. Now he’s hoping to get a message across.



“I just want as much as it’s possible, for people to understand that experience those people are having, and I guess more than anything, understand that those are actual people,” Thomas said.



So far, everyone Thomas knows in Ukraine has been able to remain safe.