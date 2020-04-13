Breaking News
Gov. Bill Lee extends statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
Knoxville mayor answers questions concerning COVID-19 after extending ‘safer-at-home’ order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon held a question-and-answer session via Facebook Live on Monday night that connected some Knoxvillians’ concerns for her to directly address.

The Q&A session comes after the mayor extended the city’s safer-at-home order as well as the governor’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order unless performing essential activities.

Kincannon said she applauded the governor for making the decision to extend the state stay-at-home order.

“I know it is not easy to make these decisions because it’s hard to stay at home. It’s hard to practice physical and social distancing and it does hurt our economy,” Kincannon said. “But I agree that we can use the next two weeks to plan for a thoughtful re-entry. That we will hopefully include opening up businesses, but still encouraging social distancing, when public health officials say that it’s OK to do that.”

The mayor answered several questions that were submitted to her office in advance as well as a few new questions that cropped up among the Live comments.

The mayor said she is optimistic about the actions that have been taken the last few weeks, especially regarding social distancing and flattening the curve.

Questions about area schools and the economy reopening were among the main topics brought to the mayor, who answered candidly to an audience of more than 100.

Kincannon said she has been speaking with school and business leaders to make recommendations for future action.

She also said she’s heard from health officials. The health department is increasing widespread testing, which will be among the main criteria for lifting any restrictions and reopening the economy.

The mayor’s emergency powers that were enacted last month allow for her to extend the safer-at-home order for one week at a time; each Monday, Kincannon says she will be considering the data and make a decision according to that data — whether the number of cases is down, what the testing capacity is and what the health department recommends.

Apart from the safer-at-home order extension, the mayor also stressed the importance of continuing to maintain good social distance and hygiene; as well as how to connect resources to people in need.

If you missed the mayor’s Q&A session, you can view it here:

