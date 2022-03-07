KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mayor of Knoxville on Monday took to social media to remind others about the lives lost during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, joining mayors across the country to commemorate the first Monday of March as COVID Memorial Day.

“Today, I join mayors across the United States in proclaiming the first Monday in March as COVID Memorial Day,” Mayor Indya Kincannon tweeted. “I hope you will take a moment to remember the more than 1,200 Knox County residents who have died from COVID-19.

#COVIDMemorialMonday”

The novel coronavirus reportedly emerged from China in late 2019 and was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization. The virus first touched many U.S. residents, including here in Tennessee in early March. Some of the first cases were reported in Tennessee in the first week of March 2020.

By March 12, 2020, Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency to help address the spread of the virus and to allocate additional funds to affected communities. That same day, the state health department confirmed a coronavirus case in Knox County – what would become the first of many.

Now, nearly two years and hundreds of deaths related to COVID-19 later, government officials are remarking at the milestone and calling for remembrance. In Knoxville, a COVID memorial mural in World’s Fair Park was completed in May 2021. The artwork was featured in a social media post shared by Knoxville’s Mayor Indya Kincannon on Monday.

As of March 3, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had updated its COVID-19 Community Level numbers and associated map, which are based on data from counties around the country, showing the different tiers of exposure and reported cases of the virus, as well as hospital capacity and recommended preventative steps to take. The data is updated on Thursdays.

That latest CDC data indicates Knox County, Tenn. to be at community level Medium.