Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon attends city leaders summit

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was among more than 270 mayors from across the country coming together on Thursday, Jan. 23, for a conference on innovation.

Mayors of cities with a population of 30,000 or more were invited to the event that tackled a wide range of topics.

“A big one that we’re focusing on as a collection of mayors across the country is the importance of innovation and infrastructure,” Kincannon said. “When we talk about economic development, whether it’s in Knoxville or any city across the country, we need to have a sound infrastructure.”

Kincannon said the city leaders also shared their best practices on supporting children and their parents.