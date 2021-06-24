Knoxville Mayor, Knox County Superintendent agree on new MOA

by: Savannah Meade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas agreed on a new proposed Memorandum of Agreement with law enforcement in schools on Thursday, June 24. This new agreement will have to be approved by the Board of Education. 

This new MOA contains updated language including clarifications for some existing points and the addition of a guideline regarding special needs students. Clarifications such as administration and law enforcement will discuss proper course of action on a case-by-case basis regarding criminal acts on campus.  

“We are pleased that we were able to come to a proposed agreement with Knox County Schools. Lengthy discussion and feedback emphasized just how many people in the school community truly value our KPD officers,” said Kincannon and Thomas in a joint statement. “We are thankful for all of the input we received from parents, school staff and area leaders. We believe this agreement demonstrates a real commitment to keeping students safe.”  

This agreement follows several weeks of discussions after Thomas sent out a letter requesting to meet with Kincannon regarding the memorandum in May. The Board of Education will likely consider the proposed MOA at its June 30 and July 14 meetings.   

