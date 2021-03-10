Knoxville mayor, police chief release details in shooting death of fourth Austin-East student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Indya Kincannon gave details into the shooting death of 15-year-old Jamarion ‘Lil DaDa’ Gillette that occurred Tuesday evening.

Thomas said a 15-year-old boy, identified as Gillette by his family, was picked up by a woman around 11:30 p.m. on Cherokee Trail and taken to nearby UT Medical Center. Gillette died around 5:45 a.m.

It is unknown where and when Gillette was shot. Knoxville Police responded to “several shots fired calls” last night according to Thomas but none have been connected to Gillette.

Gillette was in the state’s custody but was reported missing from a Crossville youth home in October. He was a student at Austin-East Magnet High School until September. He has not been seen since he was reported missing.

It is unknown if the fourth shooting of an Austin-East student since the beginning of the year is related.

“We will not rest until those who have committed these violent crimes are brought to justice,” Thomas said. “Anyone who has the smallest detail if they would please come forward and give us that last missing piece that we may need, or that first piece to lead us down a path to where we can make an arrest … it’s the people that come forward that make the difference.”

Kincannon said she spoke with the family of Gillette and Stanley Freeman Jr., who was shot and killed Feb. 12, on Wednesday.

“I sent them my heart felt condolences. I also said we are working on this. This is not your fault and this is not your fight. I welcomed their messages that they are working to keep the peace.

“That’s where we stop the violence. It stops at retaliation. We need to make sure to share information with law enforcement.”