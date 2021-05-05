Knoxville mayor, police chief release statement following withdrawal from MOA to put police in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knoxville Police Department Chief Eve Thomas released a joint statement following the announcement of the city’s withdrawal from the current Memorandum of Agreement that puts police in schools.

“The KPD and City of Knoxville felt that it was in its best interest to withdraw from the current Memorandum of Agreement effective June 12, 2021. That timeline allows for the KPD SROs currently assigned to a school to complete the school year through all graduations.

KPD and City leaders will participate in the discussions with Knox County Schools regarding a proposal to rework the current MOA, while all planned SRO training will proceed as scheduled through the summer. The hope is that those conversations can lead to a solution that works best for all parties involved and creates the most safe and healthy learning environment for the students of Knoxville.

A shortage of officers has continued to be an issue for KPD, while Knox County School Security has the available staff to provide the appropriate coverage within the schools.

No matter the outcome of future discussions, the KPD will continue to respond to the schools whenever officers are needed. The KPD has always done that and will continue to do so.”