Knoxville mayoral candidates take part in forum

Candidates vying to become Knoxville’s next mayor shared ideas and perspectives at Tuesday’s mayoral forum.

The mayoral forum, presented by Innov865, was held on Tuesday, March 5. It was moderated by WATE anchor Kristin Farley.

Contenders Fletcher Burkhardt, Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis, and Marshall Stair each shared their opinions on city issues.

The forum explored candidates’ positions on critical aspects of Knoxville’s economy, specifically entrepreneurship, innovation and access to capital. The candidates were joined by a panel of local entrepreneurs, supplying questions for lively discussion and debate.

“This evening presents a rare opportunity to gather each mayoral candidate, local entrepreneurs and stakeholders, and the East Tennessee community together under one roof to examine our region’s economic climate and the role that startups play in our future,” said Tom Ballard, an Innov865 Alliance founding member and Chief Alliance Officer at PYA. “These conversations and the resulting knowledge and connections are invaluable tools to position Knoxville as more fertile ground for local entrepreneurship and growth.”