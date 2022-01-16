KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s Martin Luther King Jr. parade that was originally scheduled for Monday was canceled Sunday night, according to organizers.

The event was originally scheduled for Monday morning at Chilhowee Park and would have led to the Overcoming Believers Church for a special tribute service at noon. Organizers say the MLK Memorial Tribute Service will still be held from noon to 2 p.m., despite canceling the parade.

Though this was the last event planned for MLK week, other events have already been planned by the MLK Commission. For a full list of MLK events, click here.

A special keynote speaker will be at the Overcoming Believers Church service on Monday.