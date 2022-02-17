KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The opioid epidemic continues to grip Knox County. There are some who feel it on such a personal level, including one Knox County mother who lost her son to drugs.

“He was born December 9, 1978, and he passed away January 27 of 2017. So it’s just been five years,” Sharon Hajko said of her son Justin.

Sharon said the time hasn’t eased the pain of her broken heart.

“You go to yell up the stairs ‘Justin come here. I’ve got something to tell you.’ And he’s not there. That’s hard,” Sharon said.

At 38 years old, Justin died of an overdose. His mom says his drug of choice was heroin, but it was a cocaine and fentanyl mixture that claimed his life.

“Justin started using drugs probably late teens and continued for over 10 years,” Sharon said. “He got clean for six years. He was over at my house the night before he passed away and he was fine. We had dinner and he played with his niece and nephew.”

In the years since Sharon found a new passion and purpose as a member of the Drug Overdose Support Group. Sponsored by the Knoxville Police Department and Knox County District Attorney’s Office, it is a place for family members who know the hurt of an untimely loss.

Together, the group organizes countless projects to raise awareness and pay tribute. Members place crosses on the courthouse lawn to represent lives lost to drugs. They decorate a memorial tree at Christmas time and have provided Thanksgiving dinner to a sober living home. They’ve also donated to organizations like Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Isaiah 1:17 House.

“As a family, it keeps him with us,” Sharon said. “Because there were good things and positive things in his life.”

As drug users continue to struggle with opioid use, and more and more parents walk in Sharon’s shoes, she has this message: “If you’ve got somebody that’s suffering from addiction, do whatever you can to help them.”

Drug Overdose Support Group monthly meetings are available for family members who have lost a loved one to the drug overdose epidemic. If you need additional information about the group, contact Tracee Smith at 865-215-3875.