Knoxville murder suspect arraigned Tuesday

Robert Atkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man accused of shooting a woman in the face, then dumping her body in a Knoxville alleyway now has an attorney.

Robert Atkins was in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment, which was supposed to take place last week when the court found that he needed an attorney to move forward.

Atkins faces several charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and firearm-related counts.

In February, officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Kaitlyne Warwick in the alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue.

