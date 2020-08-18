KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man accused of shooting a woman in the face, then dumping her body in a Knoxville alleyway now has an attorney.
Robert Atkins was in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment, which was supposed to take place last week when the court found that he needed an attorney to move forward.
Atkins faces several charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and firearm-related counts.
In February, officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Kaitlyne Warwick in the alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue.
LATEST STORIES:
- Knoxville murder suspect arraigned Tuesday
- Dick’s Sporting Goods announces release of limited edition Vols colorway sneakers
- SEC releases fan health and safety guidelines
- Are you drunk? Your smartphone may soon be able to tell you to grab some water
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 39 deaths from COVID-19 reported by state for Tuesday