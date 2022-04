KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened in January of this year.

KPD announced that on Wednesday they took Venice Foster, 57 of Knoxville, into custody. Foster had has been wanted for a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Brandon Murrell on January 11, 2022.

Foster was arrested after a traffic stop at Cherry Street and Nichols Avenue, according to KPD.