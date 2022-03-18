KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A murder suspect remains at large and Knoxville police need your help finding who’s responsible.

Friday marks one year since someone shot and killed Wayne Humphrey.

“A kind sweet-hearted person, give anybody the shirt off his back. Help you with whatever you need. Make you laugh when you’re sad,” said Amanda Harrell.

“Definitely, definitely,” added Leana Millington.

Harrell and Millington miss Humphrey dearly. They all worked together at Cardin’s. “He just wasn’t a co-worker,” said Millington.

“We were family,” asserted Harrell.

Millington agreed, “Yes, we were one big family at work at Cardin’s. I hate it’s gone too.”

According to Harrell and Millington, Humphrey would pitch in to help with anything at the drive-in and he wasn’t only kind at work.

Harrell said, “He was at church every Sunday singing every song. Talking to the preacher after church. staying in the parking lot making sure nobody needed anything before he left.”

Humphrey was killed March 18, 2021 in a shooting on Brooks Avenue. First responders found him dead at the scene and no suspects have been arrested.

“I hope they find him and Wayne gets justice because he didn’t deserve it,” said Harrell.

“No, he didn’t he was just taking up for a dog from what we heard,” said Millington.

Harrell added, “And Wayne wouldn’t have hurt a fly.”

Investigators say a person was seen driving away from Humphrey’s murder scene on a motorcycle with a kid on the back. Now East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are stepping in to help find whoever killed Humphrey.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

“He always said if y’all need anything call me and we’d tell him if he needed anything, call us. Like Amanda said, he’d give anybody the shirt off his back,” said Millington.