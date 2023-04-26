KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A country music artist and Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts will perform at the Benefit Concert, a fire department fundraising event, this week. This is the second annual event with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media about Roberts’ upcoming performance at Johnson University on April 29 at 7 p.m.

“I got real close with all of the folks that work with the fire department [at last year’s Benefit Concert],” Roberts said. “They actually made me an honorary member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, so that was really, really cool.”

For anyone interested in going to the concert, visit Station #2 on 7915 Chapman Hwy., to purchase a ticket or call 865-851-1157, opt 2.

“We are excited to have Emily Ann Roberts join us again! She’s a sweetheart with a heart of gold,” Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said on social media.

The fire department said they helped with Roberts’ music video to her new single, “He Set Her Off.” The over two-minute video shows Roberts acting as a wife of a man who has “set her off.” She is seen kicking the man out of the house, burning the house down and going to court for all the incidents.

In the video, the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department was seen attempting to extinguish the damaged home.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do without them. They helped us literally burn a house down,” Roberts said. “These guys are so near and dear to my heart. If you haven’t seen that music video, you gotta check it out, [the fire department] absolutely killed it… they kept it contained and kept everybody safe. I love these guys so much, it’s going to be really fun to honor them this weekend and hopefully raise some money to support them.”

According to Roberts, the video was taped in Madisonville and Seymour. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Madisonville Police Department also made appearances in the music video.

To see the full video, click here.