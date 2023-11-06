KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the biggest celebrations of Country Music is right around the corner and one of Knoxville’s homegrown talents is ready to rock the stage.

The 57th CMA Awards are set for November 8 in Nashville. UT legend Peyton Manning will be returning to host with country superstar Luke Bryan. The nominees have been announced for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and many more. Included among those nominated is Knoxville’s own Kelsea Ballerini. She’s up for two coveted awards: Album and Female Vocalist of the Year.

“This whole album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. It’s honestly like it’s just changed the way that I will make music forever. I just, it’s so unexpected what’s happened with it. It was so not my intention what’s happened with it, the way that it’s caught on like it has and I’m really proud of it,” said Ballerini.

“I’m really proud of myself as an artist for putting it out there very unapologetically, and I’m really proud of myself as a woman for standing by it through all the changes,” she added. “And so to be nominated for my first album of the year for those six songs means a lot more than it ever would have with any other album.”

During the ceremony, she is set to sing Leave Me Again, which is the last track on Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

“It’s all about like, peace and closure, and moving forward with love and happiness and the want for that for everyone. That’s like truly where I’m at in my life now and I’m really excited to kind of end this year, end the Welcome Mat chapter with that sentiment,” said Ballerini.

To see if Ballerini wins her first CMA award, tune in Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.