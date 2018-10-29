Knoxville-native Kelsea Ballerini to play Civic Coliseum on 2019 U.S. Tour
Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will return to her hometown of Knoxville on her upcoming U.S. tour.
Knoxville-native Kelsea Ballerini announced her 'Miss Me More' Tour Monday, days after releasing her sophomore album 'Unapologetically'. She will return to her hometown to play at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on April 18, 2019.
Ballerini is set to wrap up her stint on the Keith Urban's 'Graffiti U' tour on November 3 before joining Kelly Clarkson's 'Meaning of Life' tour at the start of the new year.
Ticket's go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, November 2 through Ticketmaster. You can also call the Knoxville Coliseum box office at 1-800-745-3000.
Ballerini hasn't performed in Knoxville since 2017 when she played a free show at Central High School, where she spent her first two years of high school.
Pre-sale starts NOW! Can’t wait to see y’all on the #MMMTour with @BrettYoungMusic & @brandonratcliff!! Use code: MMMTOUR https://t.co/mO2qWjvVqG pic.twitter.com/XvCqxY9Rur— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 29, 2018
Where do I get to see your beautiful faces at?! // https://t.co/Yl3MCRVDje pic.twitter.com/3wGsgOzCuk— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 29, 2018
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hundreds without power after Chapman Hwy crash, down from thousands
- Early voting in Tennessee tops 1 million
- Educators within Knoxville Jewish community comforting children after PA attack
- Gatlinburg man's drone breaks after only one use
- Chancellor to rule on law director's authority in Knox County pension suit
- Knoxville Holocaust escapee shares thoughts after Pittsburgh synagogue attack
- Knoxville vigil in solidarity with Pittsburgh after church shooting
National News
-
- 'I'm going to die:' Survivors relive horrors at Tree of Life
- The Latest: Experts doubt Trump on birthright citizenship
- GOP holds slight edge with 3 million ballots in Florida cast
- Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
- NASA spacecraft sets record for closest approach to sun
- Trump to visit a Pittsburgh scarred by violence at synagogue
- Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.