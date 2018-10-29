Knoxville-native Kelsea Ballerini to play Civic Coliseum on 2019 U.S. Tour

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will return to her hometown of Knoxville on her upcoming U.S. tour.

Knoxville-native Kelsea Ballerini announced her 'Miss Me More' Tour Monday, days after releasing her sophomore album 'Unapologetically'. She will return to her hometown to play at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on April 18, 2019.

Ballerini is set to wrap up her stint on the Keith Urban's 'Graffiti U' tour on November 3 before joining Kelly Clarkson's 'Meaning of Life' tour at the start of the new year.

Ticket's go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, November 2 through Ticketmaster. You can also call the Knoxville Coliseum box office at 1-800-745-3000.

Ballerini hasn't performed in Knoxville since 2017 when she played a free show at Central High School, where she spent her first two years of high school.