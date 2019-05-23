Knoxville native poet, family honored with historic marker after losing home during 'urban renewal' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville city officials unveiled a historic marker at 507 Hall of Fame Drive Thursday afternoon, in honor of the people who lived in the area back when it was Mulvaney Street before the 60s.

During the 1960s, the city started its Knoxville 'urban renewal' project which eliminated slums, urban blight, and substandard housing, according to the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

The area was home to many African-American families at the time.

Nikki Giovanni, a world-acclaimed author, educator and poet, was born in Knoxville. She grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, but often visited her grandparents who lived at 400 Mulvaney Street.

Her grandparents' home was one of many that were demolished for the urban renewal project.

The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and a few other city buildings now stand in the same area.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said she hopes the city learned its lesson from that time period.

The city council just recently approved a $550,000 renovation project for the Cal Johnson Center, where the historic marker is located.

Giovanni said the historic marker will be a great history lesson for all who see it. Not only does it remind Knoxville natives how much the city has changed, but also reminds people of the rich history in Knoxville.