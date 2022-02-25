KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville kicked off a series of meetings Thursday with the goal to keep people better informed about safety in your community. The meetings were put on hold due to the pandemic but for 2022, the first stop was at Logan Temple AME Zion Church and the focus was East Knoxville.

“I’m third generation of Knoxville, Tennessee so yes, I feel safe in East Knoxville. I feel safe in any part of Knoxville. Crime happens all over the city not just here,” said Vivian Shipe.

Dozens of residents turned out Thursday to learn what they can do to better protect themselves and their community.

“We’re hoping just to help out the community out here in the area with information to better make them a safer neighborhood. More awareness of things just around them, what’s going on,” said KPD Officer John Morgan.

Morgan answered questions from those at the meeting. He reports the top three crimes in East Knoxville are theft, aggravated assault. with burglary and car theft tied for third.

Morgan said, “Communitycrimemap.com, it’s a site people can go on and look at crime in their area so anything that’s reported they can go online and look at that. To see what crimes are starting to become more prevalent in the areas they live in.”

According to Morgan, a lot of thefts occur because people leave their cars unlocked. He also cites the latest data shows crimes are more likely to happen on Mondays and Thursdays.

“I was also glad to learn that the time of day, noon to 6 o’clock when people are at work. And how the crimes change like they’re thefts during the day and they may change to assaults in the evening,” said Shipe.

Several people at Thursday’s meeting also wanted to learn more about East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

“They can submit a tip, upload video, pictures whatever they want to do and remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward,” said Stacey Payne.

Payne serves as the coordinator for East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. She says there’s a variety of ways to get in contact with them. You can call, text or reach them through their app anonymously. The nonprofit has been operating for less than a year and so far, has received more than 1,800 tips, assisted in nearly 50 arrests, and helped close more than 35 cases.

Payne added, “We get asked, ‘the crime occurred in December, Crime Stoppers didn’t post about it until January, why? Why was there a delay?’ And really, it’s quite simple, the investigators may of been working some leads and they finally got to a point where the lead dried up. That suspect they thought they had was not the one they had, and they now need additional information from the community.”

The City plans to continue the neighborhood safety and awareness meetings in south, north, and West Knoxville. Dates and locations have not been finalized.

Below is 2021 crime data in Knoxville:

Calls for service – 277,305

Arrests – 7,139 (adult) 420 (juvenile)

Murders – 3

Aggravated assaults – 1,255

Simple assaults – 3,227

Burglaries – 925

Acts of vandalism – 1,598

Robberies – 172

Thefts – 1,348

Motor vehicle thefts – 1,155

Drug violations – 2,069

From 2019 to 2020, aggravated assaults rose 31.60% while homicides rose 72.73 percent.