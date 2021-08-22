Knoxville nonprofit calling for donations to send to Waverly flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the search for missing people continues following catastrophic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, a Knoxville nonprofit is planning to send emergency relief supplies to the flood victims.
Knoxville Pays it Forward is asking for donates to help fill the truck they are taking to Waverly. They are planning to leave first thing in the morning and want to fill their truck by 8 p.m.
According to their Facebook page, they are in need of monetary donations the most so that they can go buy needed items. Donations can be made on their websites.
In the post, they provide a list of the items needed:
- Tarps
- Totes
- Work gloves
- 6 Mil plastic
- Trash bags
- Healthy snacks.
- Gatorades
- Bottled water
- Hygiene products
- Feminine hygiene product
- Diapers and wipes
- Adult diapers and bed pads
- Ensure
- Formula
- Cleaning supplies
- Pet food
- Nonperishable foods
- Laundry detergent
Donations can be dropped off at Midsouth between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. On Friday, donations can be dropped off at Midsouth from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition, they are asking for volunteers to help fill to truck at 5212 Homberg Drive.