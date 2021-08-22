Knoxville nonprofit calling for donations to send to Waverly flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the search for missing people continues following catastrophic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, a Knoxville nonprofit is planning to send emergency relief supplies to the flood victims.

Knoxville Pays it Forward is asking for donates to help fill the truck they are taking to Waverly. They are planning to leave first thing in the morning and want to fill their truck by 8 p.m.

According to their Facebook page, they are in need of monetary donations the most so that they can go buy needed items. Donations can be made on their websites.

In the post, they provide a list of the items needed:

Tarps

Totes

Work gloves

6 Mil plastic

Trash bags

Healthy snacks.

Gatorades

Bottled water

Hygiene products

Feminine hygiene product

Diapers and wipes

Adult diapers and bed pads

Ensure

Formula

Cleaning supplies

Pet food

Nonperishable foods

Laundry detergent

Donations can be dropped off at Midsouth between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. On Friday, donations can be dropped off at Midsouth from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition, they are asking for volunteers to help fill to truck at 5212 Homberg Drive.