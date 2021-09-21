Knoxville nonprofit receives $10,000 from Academy Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Academy Sports and Outdoors teamed up with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge to give a Knoxville nonprofit $10,000 in gift cards. Goods4Greatness was surprised with the donation on Tuesday.

Goods4Greatness provides sports gear and covers the cost of playing fees for low-income children. Executive director Rhiannon Potkey says the donation came as a complete surprise.

“This is a pretty big shock, pretty emotional. $10,000 donated in gift cards so we can help kids thanks to Academy. It’s just amazing. The biggest we’ve had for Goods4Greatness,” said Potkey. She went on to call the donation a game-changer for the nonprofit.

Goods4Greatness started as a high school dream of Potkey more than 20 years ago. She wanted everyone to be able to experience the power of sports no matter the financial circumstances. Now, she hopes that this donation with help her to expand that dream and support children in Knoxville and across the country.