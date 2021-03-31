Knoxville now officially has a new Food City location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Knoxville now have another option for getting their groceries, as the grand opening for a new Food City on Malone Creek Drive took place on Wednesday.

As you know, Knoxville already has plenty of places to shop, and Food City’s CEO had this to say about beating out the competition, “I think we want to be the hub of the community we are in. You know while Knoxville is a fairly good-sized city we look at certain areas of Knoxville here for example in this Schaad Road, Oak Ridge Highway we want this to be the hub of the community where people can come and feel like they know their store manager, they know their team here.”

The supermarket replaces the prior location on Western Avenue.