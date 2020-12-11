Knoxville nurse practitioners sentenced in federal pill mill case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three East Tennessee nurse practitioners have been sentenced by a federal court for their roles in prescribing ‘massive quantities of opioids’ from pill mills in Knoxville.

Cynthia Clemons, Courtney Newman and Holli Carmichael Womack, all of whom are nurse practitioners, were sentenced by United States District Judge Thomas A. Varlan on Dec. 9 and 10 for their roles in a multi-state pill mill scheme that has led to over 140 convictions.

Clemons, of Knoxville, was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Newman, also of Knoxville, was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Womack, of Crossville, received a sentence of 30 months in prison.

Investigators determined the three prescribed millions of tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine. The conspiracy involved four separate clinics in Tennessee, each of which were determined to be pill mills. The proof at trial established that the vast majority of the patients at these pill mills were addicted to opioids.

“Our office is determined to seek prison sentences for medical providers who think their licenses will protect them from prosecution,” said United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “The sentences imposed by Judge Varlan should demonstrate that there will be severe consequences for illegally dispensing addictive narcotics.”

All told, the pill mills where they worked generated over $21 million in revenue, with a corresponding street value of $360 million.

“Opioid abuse destroys lives and it devastates families. The FBI takes our responsibility to investigate those who exploit their medical license at the expense of those suffering from addiction very seriously. We, along with our federal, state, and local partners, will remain vigilant to assure that unscrupulous individuals are brought to justice,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico.

The investigation by local, state and federal authorities has resulted in 140 convictions thus far, including Slyvia Hofstetter, who was described by prosecutors as the largest drug dealer to ever appear in an East Tennessee federal courtroom.

Two men have been extradited from Italy for their roles in the pill mill scheme.