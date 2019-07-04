Knoxville officer becomes a social media sensation

PSA: The new Hands Free Law officially goes into effect in Tennessee at midnight on Monday, July 1 pic.twitter.com/9uvTjgD5ad — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 28, 2019



KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Two KPD officers take to Twitter to explain the new Hands Free Law to the public, and now social media is lining up to get arrested by Officer White.

If the only way to meet officer white is to text and drive then you already know what I’m doing — cole (@Nic_Barnes_) July 1, 2019

Here’s just some of what twitter has said in response to the video:

“Is Officer White single? Asking for a friend.” “Where does the officer on the left patrol EXACTLY???” “What days and where does Officer White Work? I need him to personally explain this new law to me please.” “Can I get arrested by Officer White?” “If the only way to meet officer white is to text and drive then you already know what I’m doing” “*passes the cop on the left* *pulls out phone on purpose*”

If people are really ready to break the law to hang out with Officer White: the first citation for violating the Hands Free Law comes along with a $50 fine, and by the third offense you’re looking at $200 out of your pocket.