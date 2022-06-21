KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s first responders and safety officials are encouraging the residents to use the public areas in the community to stay cool during the heatwave.

The city’s two public pools—Ed Cothren Pool (1737 Reynolds St.) and Inskip Pool (4204 Bruhin Road)—are open at 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday and 1-6 p.m., Sunday.

Admissions for Inskip Pool are $4 per person, and Ed Cothren Pool is $3 per person. Splash passes, offering discounted rates, are available for repeat visitors.

Market Square, Krutch Park and World’s Fair Park also has outdoor play fountains.

The city also encourages those who are homeless to go to the city’s day safe spaces at Broadway and Magnolia for shelter and water, including access to furniture, restrooms and showers. Security will also be provided.

For anyone who’s lost utility services or lives in a house or apartment without air-conditioning, should call 2-1-1.

For more information about safety tips during the heatwave, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website.

For more information about ways to avoid sun stress and heat-related illnesses, visit the City of Knoxville website.