Knoxville Opera hosting mini-concerts this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera hasn’t been able to host its traditional theater productions in months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t stopping them from performing in other ways.

This weekend, the opera is hosting two mini-concerts at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park.

The mini-concerts are free with social distancing guidelines — and tickets are available to the first 50 people who call to make a reservation.

“Obviously our focus – trying to serve the community and provide a moment of beauty to the people of Knoxville. Come out and enjoy the beauty,” Executive Director Jason Hardy said.

The mini-concerts at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park are being held:

  • Saturday at 3 p.m.
  • Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

To reserve your spot, just call 865-524-0795 during Knoxville Opera’s business hours, which are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will be required to be worn by attendees.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter