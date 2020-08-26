Knoxville Opera hosting mini-concerts this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera hasn’t been able to host its traditional theater productions in months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t stopping them from performing in other ways.
This weekend, the opera is hosting two mini-concerts at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park.
The mini-concerts are free with social distancing guidelines — and tickets are available to the first 50 people who call to make a reservation.
“Obviously our focus – trying to serve the community and provide a moment of beauty to the people of Knoxville. Come out and enjoy the beauty,” Executive Director Jason Hardy said.
The mini-concerts at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park are being held:
- Saturday at 3 p.m.
- Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
To reserve your spot, just call 865-524-0795 during Knoxville Opera’s business hours, which are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks will be required to be worn by attendees.
