KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera will premier an opera based on the true story America’s longest held prisoner of war of as part of the Medal of Honor Celebration.

Tom Cipullo’s Glory Denied is based on Tom Philpott’s 2007 biography of America’s longest held prisoner of war Glory Denied: The Vietnam Saga of Jim Thompson.

The opera will be performed September 9 at 7:30 p.m. and September 11 at 2:30 p.m.

“It is an honor to present this opera in partnership with the Medal of Honor Celebration. Glory Denied is an intensely powerful story not only about Jim Thompson’s captivity but about an American family during one of our nation’s most turbulent eras. This piece is one of the most frequently performed operas of the 21st century, and we are excited to bring it to East Tennessee.” Jason Hardy, General Director and CEO of Knoxville Opera.

The story shares Thompson’s time as a POW and the struggles he faced when returning home. A talkback with William A. Robinson, America’s longest-held enlisted POW, will take place following the performance.

Free tickets are available for active duty and veteran members of the U.S. armed forces and their families for any performance of Glory Denied. General admission tickets for both shows are $50, although student comp requests are available.

For more information about the opera, please visit the Knoxville Opera’s website. Knoxville Opera seeks to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console. The company recently announced a new artistic team entering the 2022-2023 season. Knoxville Opera is giving voice to stories that connect us.