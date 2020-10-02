Knoxville Opera Regatta weighing anchor this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera is hoping their new venture will make a splash.

The opera is wading through new waters, like many fine arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, looking to find a new way to perform and serve the community safely.

As football season is upon us, the group is taking a cue from the Vol Navy. Maestro Brian Salesky and two opera singers will travel down Fort Loudon Lake on a pontoon boat and performing at stops along the way.

The performers will sing a variety of repertoire from, Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta.

“Although theater and musical seasons around the world have been cancelled, we believe that music is needed now more than ever,” Eden McNabb Bishop, chairman of the Knoxville Opera board of directors, said. “By presenting the arts using nontraditional approaches, we hope to reach new audiences in need of the hope and inspiration that music can provide.

“Performing opera on a boat while traveling down a river has to be one of the most unique ways to spread the power of music, and I appreciate Maestro Salesky making it happen.”

The Knoxville Opera Regatta will be held on three consecutive Sundays, beginning this Sunday, in October:

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the boat will launch from Volunteer Landing Marina around noon and travel downstream toward Duncan Boat Dock. The boat will reach Duncan Boat Dock at 3:15 p.m.

On Oct. 11, the regatta will launch from Duncan Boat Dock at 12:15 p.m., travel upstream to perform at Volunteer Landing Marina at 3:15 p.m.

On Oct. 18, the regatta will depart from Duncan Boat Dock, arriving for its finale at Calhoun’s On the River at 2:30 p.m. (All times are approximate depending on weather conditions).

“This pandemic has invited us to reimagine how we do business,” executive director Jason Hardy said. “This season, we have an opportunity to broaden our civic and cultural value by taking our work into the community with smaller, socially-distanced performances. At a time when we are isolated, we crave shared experiences more than ever. We hope our growing presence around the city will positively impact the way we connect and engage with each other and with our community.”

