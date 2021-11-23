KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera is looking for new storage space after the space they’ve used for the past five years is being sold.

The nonprofit has just over a month to find a new space and vacate the premises. While they’re not expecting a donation, the opera cannot afford an expensive space and they’re looking for any solutions.

“Property is a hot commodity right now and the property that’s been donated to us for the last several years is being sold and in December they’ll close on the property we have to vacate and find another location for all of our scenery and large props and set pieces,” said Jason Hardy, the opera’s executive director. “So we have ourselves a little bit of a predicament.”

Right now, the opera is searching for a space with a loading door for trucks and they are not just looking in Knoxville. They are asking anyone who can help to reach out to Hardy at jhardy@knoxvilleopera.com.