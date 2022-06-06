KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee Christian organization is calling on people to show Ukraine what the volunteer spirit is all about.

Operation Inasmuch is preparing to send 250,000 meals to Ukrainians in need, but the Knoxville-based nonprofit needs your help to do so.

250,000 meals, 1,100 volunteers, one day.

That’s Operation Inasmuch’s goal as it prepares to send food to Ukrainian refugees left in a war-torn country.

“My heart was just moved by what those people are going through there and feeling just like so many other people, we need to do something to make a difference,” explained David Crocker, Operation Inasmuch’s Founder.

Saturday, 1,100 volunteers are expected to meet at the Knoxville Expo Center to make that difference.

“We have people from about 40 churches, and about that many different organizations, clubs, civic clubs, schools, you name it. It’s really a community-wide event,” Crocker said.

Inage courtesy of Operation Inasmuch

During each shift, volunteers will line up side-by-side to pack, lift, and seal meals, which will contain a chicken, rice, and vegetable soup mix. Once the meals have been packed, all of them will be picked up and shipped to Poland through Operation Inasmuch’s partners at Convoy of Hope.

“They’re taking a big load off us to take care of that logistical aspect of the whole project,” Crocker told WATE.

As of Monday afternoon, Operation Inasmuch remained 100 people short of its 1,100 volunteer goal. But with Tennessee known as “The Volunteer State,” Crocker remained confident the organization’s goal will be met.

“We can come up with 100 volunteers to help people on the other side of the world and let them know what volunteer country is all about,” said Crocker.

To learn more about Saturday’s food packing event and Operation Inasmuch, click here. Volunteers are needed for the 2:5-4:45 p.m. shift on Saturday.