KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is facing charges after an assault against two other juveniles Wednesday night that was caught on a security camera. Investigators say she brought her daughter to the scene to fight another juvenile girl.

An arrest report states authorities responded to an altercation around 8:30 p.m. on July 13 near the 5500 block of Fenway Road, where they learned that the woman, identified as Dana Bornhoeft, 40, of Knoxville had allegedly brought her daughter to the scene of the altercation and encouraged her daughter to fight another juvenile, which she did, resulting in the victim being taken to the hospital.

Bornhoeft is also accused of pushing, striking and spitting on another victim as well, who was also taken to the hospital. A nearby security camera caught the altercation on its feed.

Witnesses also described observing Bornhoeft yelling at her daughter to “kick her [explicative] a**,” according to the report, and Bornhoeft told a responding officer she brought her daughter to the scene to fight the victim.

Bornhoeft is facing bodily injury assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child charges. She’s scheduled to appear in Knox County Court on July 22 for her bonded arraignment hearing.