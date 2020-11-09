Knoxville PD investigating Sunday evening shooting involving teenagers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Sunday night involving two teenagers.

According to a news release from KPD, officers responded to the 1300 block of Pickett Avenue where they found two juveniles, ages 13 and 17, with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Both were transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.