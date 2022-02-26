KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The nation is seeing a shortage of airline pilots, but one Knoxville company is hoping to catch up with the demand.

Airline experts forecast a need for 600,000 pilots over the next two decades. Cirrus Aircraft announced that United Aviate Academy has purchased a fleet of 25 new aircraft that will be built and sold out of Knoxville.

United Aviate Academy is a new training program that hopes to speed up the training and job hunt process for new pilots.

“The need for pilots is outstripping the available supply,” said Todd Simmons with Cirrus Aircraft. “So, United is being proactive and starting a flight school, and the old model would be that pilots with experience come to the airlines apply for a job and then jump into the system if you will the training system a little later in the career in this case united is making a change in the business model and starting earlier by interviewing and getting thew new pilot in their system at United Aviate Academy, they’re owning the whole flight training ecosystem.”

Cirrus Aircraft will be the main developer of the planes they’ll use during that training. The company started in Minnesota but now all sales, marketing, imports and deliveries are performed in Knoxville.