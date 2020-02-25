Knoxville Polar Plunge raises money for Tennessee Special Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of people dressed up in costumes, or just wearing everyday clothes jumped into an icy pool of cold water Saturday at World’s Fair Park.

PHOTOS: See a gallery from the Knoxville Polar Plunge 2020.

Those who took the icy swim did it for a good cause. The Polar Plunge is the signature fundraising event of the Special Olympics. Plunges have been going on all month around the U.S. This weekend’s plunge here in Knoxville benefits Special Olympics Tennessee.

Their mission is to help provide year-round training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

We learned that Organizers raised around $45,000 during Saturday’s event.

