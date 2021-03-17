Knoxville Police: 17-year-old gunshot wound victim hospitalized after domestic disturbance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old male has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a domestic situation escalated at a West Knoxville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

KPD responded to the shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at the Elevation Apartments.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

KPD says the shooting occurred following a domestic disturbance.