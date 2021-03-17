Knoxville Police: 17-year-old gunshot wound victim hospitalized after domestic disturbance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old male has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a domestic situation escalated at a West Knoxville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
KPD responded to the shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at the Elevation Apartments.
When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KPD says the shooting occurred following a domestic disturbance.
“All involved parties are accounted for and cooperating with the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages. The KPD Special Crimes Unit is leading the investigation at this time.”KPD