Knoxville Police: 2 face firearms & drug charges after fleeing from traffic stop Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are facing firearms and drug possession charges after fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop last week in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department said that on Friday night, KPD officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of East Fifth and Harrison, however the vehicle briefly fled from them.

The vehicle was found abandoned at Castle near Woodbine and two males were quickly located and detained.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a stolen handgun, along with a second handgun with an attached suppressor, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Both males were arrested and face firearms and drug possession charges.