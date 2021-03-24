Knoxville Police: 5 possible suspects in custody after a shooting with victim Wednesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department has five possible suspects in custody after someone was shot in the 4300 block of Joe Lewis Road Wednesday afternoon.

KPD said officers responded to a shooting with a victim in the 4300 block of Joe Lewis Road.

The possible suspect’s vehicle was located and officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle began to evade them.

After a pursuit, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot near the Dollar General in the 2600 block of Western Avenue.

KPD took all five occupants into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.