Knoxville Police arrest man trying to steal car starter from Broadway business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing theft charges after police officers found him on Wednesday trying to take a car starter out of a vehicle at a Broadway business.

Knoxville Police responded around 12:15 p.m. to a call of a man inside a fenced area of Cherokee Auto Sales in the 3400 block of North Broadway. Officers found William Large, 27, laying in a white Dodge Avenger with the hood up.

Large initially stated he worked at the business but the business owner said he did not work there or have permission to be there. Large later admitted to attempting to steal the car’s starter.

More pieces of the engine were found in what police said appeared to be the suspect’s backpack and thrown over the fence into an alley. After a search, Large was also found in possession of narcotics believed to be methamphetamine.

Large was taken into custody and charged with felony theft and possession of a schedule II substance.

