Knoxville Police arrest naked man in the middle of Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 20-year-old man is facing charges of public intoxication and indecency after Knoxville Police say he took his clothes off in the middle of Broadway and attempted to enter a passing car.

Anthony Webb, 20, was charged with public intoxication, public indecency, and resisting arrest. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Broadway just after 9 p.m. Monday, June 14 for multiple reports of naked person in the middle of the roadway.

According to an incident report, Webb approached a vehicle in the roadway and attempted to gain entry. Police also said he exposed himself to patrons of nearby businesses and passing cars when attempting flips in the roadway.

Responding officers reported Webb was in an incoherent state and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. He attempted to flee from law enforcement before being restrained by three officers.

Webb was taken to UT Medical Center for an evaluation. He is set to be arraigned on July 16 in Knox County court.