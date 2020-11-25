Knoxville Police arrest Ohio man wanted on murder charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Akron, Ohio, man wanted on two counts of attempted murder was arrested Tuesday in North Knoxville.

Cevon Martin, 24, was arrested at the Days Inn at 114 Dante Road. Knoxville Police identified a Nissan Rogue that had been reported stolen out of Ohio in the hotel parking lot. Martin was seen getting into the vehicle with a woman. Both were detained without incident.

Officers found a handgun in Martin’s possession. He also has outstanding warrants for violation of probation for weapon offenses. He has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Additional charges are pending.