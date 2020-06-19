Knoxville Police arrest woman who fired shots through door of hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman is facing three counts of aggravated assault after she fired shots through a hotel door in the direction of Knoxville Police.

KPD officers responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to the Hampton Inn at 618 Main St. after Leigh Brown, 51, placed several calls to 911 saying people were trying to kill her.

Upon arrival, when officers attempted to knock on the door to speak with her, the subject fired numerous gunshots into the door in the direction of officers. The rounds did not penetrate the door and none of the three responding officers were harmed in the shooting.

Brown exited the hotel room and surrendered to officers without incident.

Brown is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. Further charges could be forthcoming.

