Knoxville Police ask assistance in finding teen missing since Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is seeking public assistance to help locate missing 14-year-old Alanna Gray.

Gray is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Indigo Lane early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 4.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Gray could possibly be in the area of Cherry Street.

If anyone sees Gray, they are urged to call 911. Anyone with information concerning Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.