KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department asking for public help in the search of a man wanted for multiple violent crimes.

Police are seeking 41-year-old, Desmond Lanier Hatchett, he’s approximately 6’0” and 220 pounds.

Hatchett is wanted on outstanding warrants out of Knox County for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and rape stemming from a domestic incident, police said.

If you have any information regarding Hatchett’s location, call 911.