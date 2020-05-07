Knoxville police asking for help identifying theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in a theft.
Police say in late April, a male suspect stole a victim’s wallet and used stolen credit card to make several purchases at the Walmart on Clinton Highway. The credit card was taken during a car burglary earlier in the day.
If you have any information you’re asked to call 865-215-7212.
