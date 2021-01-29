Knoxville Police asking for help to locate missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Jordan Haney, 16, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. when she left the area of Lake Brook Boulevard and Middlebrook Pike on foot.

She is approximately 5’4” and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her arm. She was last seen wearing a black Thrasher shirt, Adidas pants and VANS sneakers.

Haney is also diabetic and does not have her medicine with her. If anyone sees her, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately, while anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 865-215-7212.