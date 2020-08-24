Knoxville Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are hoping for the public’s help in finding two theft suspects.

According to a Knoxville Police Facebook page post, officers are trying to identify two women suspected of taking a woman’s wallet from the Food City on Western Avenue and using credit cards from the wallet at several locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES